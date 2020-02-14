Hoda Kotb Weighs In on Drama Over Vanessa and Nick Lachey’s Alleged Gift to Jessica Simpson

That was one interview Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will never forget.

The Today hosts appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and opened up about that awkward interview with Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

For those who didn’t see it, here’s what happened: The Lacheys appeared on an episode of the morning show earlier this month to promote their new Netflix series Love Is Blind. At one point, Hoda brought up a recent interview she had done with Jessica Simpson, who used to be married to the 98 Degrees star. According to the anchor, Jessica told her she was happy for the Lacheys and that she had even received a gift from them at one point. However, Nick and Vanessa said they never sent her a present.

“It wasn’t us, but thank you whoever sent it,” Vanessa said, later noting she didn’t know Jessica’s address.

During the late-night interview, Hoda admitted she didn’t expect the interview to go that way.

“Here’s the thing: When I was interviewing Jessica, she was talking about, like, on what great terms everyone was,” she explained. “Like, ‘I’m so happy for them. I have children. They have children.’ And she mentioned something, I thought, about a gift. So, I was like ‘Oh, so everybody’s happy.’ So when they came, I was like, ‘Isn’t that cool? Everybody’s friends.’ And then that wasn’t the way it was received.”

In fact, she said she “didn’t understand what was going on” and “actually was confused.”

Andy Cohen said he also asked Jessica about the alleged gift during an episode of Radio Andy and said she told him she didn’t actually get one.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Jessica said at the time.

In addition, Vanessa defended her reaction on Twitter.

“I think it’s weird accepting credit for something you didn’t do or give,” she wrote in part of a tweet. “Even weirder to bring up something so random. Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful.”

She also jokingly asked if she should have “pretended to give it” after a social media user claimed her response was “10000% not necessary… and super awkward.”

“Can we get a do over and I will tell them it was big beautiful basket. ;-). Kidding, sorry you think that, just wanted to be truthful. That’s all,” she wrote in part of a separate response. “But the gift sounds lovely!”

Watch the videos to see the interviews.

(E!, Bravo and NBC are all part of NBCUniversal).