Holby City fans devastated as tonight’s episode is last for ‘a while’ after show runs out of episodes during lockdown

HOLBY City fans are gutted after it was announced Tuesday’s episode was the last one for ‘a while’ due to lockdown.

The BBC drama’s official Twitter account confirmed the news with their 61.7k followers and viewers are not happy.

The tweet read: “We’ll be off air for a while after tonight’s episode. We’re already filming again and will be back later in the year!”, adding a blue heart to the end of their tweet.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing: “NOOOOOO !!!!!!!!! What no Holby ?????? I can cope with masks, I can cope with social distancing, BUT I CANNOT COPE without Holby !!!!”

A second tweeted: “Going to miss @BBCHolbyCity so much but, as long as your all safe. Looking forward to later on in the year thank you all!”

“Ohhh no!! Devastated! I’ll miss you until you’re back! I bet there’s a cliffhanger too! #Holby” a third person said.

Another fan of the medical drama suggested: “Start showing episodes right from season one so at least we get our Tuesday night fix!”

However, viewers were given a good farewell episode and were left heartbroken as Essie Harrison died in a huge twist.

The character, who had been battling cancer, passed away just before her last minute wedding to Sacha.

Actual tears at tonight’s #HolbyCity 😭😭😭😭😭💔

Blubbering mess 😭 #holbycity

Fletch, who was giving Essie away, was taking her to the ceremony which was taking place at Holby City hospital, but she passed away en route.

Fletch broke down in tears as he realised Essie was gone, before running to the wedding to tell Sacha the devastating news.

