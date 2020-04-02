Hold the Beer! The Busch Family Brewed Finale Sneak Peek Has Us Shook

We’re going to need a drink during this episode!

As excitement continues to brew for the season finale of The Busch Family Brewed this Thursday, E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at what’s to come with this successful crew.

For starters, it’s safe to say the family’s brewery ground-breaking ceremony isn’t exactly going to be drama-free.

“I’ve been trying to get my family to understand how much [my girlfriend] Marissa means to me and they just keep pushing back,” Billy Busch Jr. shared in a clip from this week’s episode. “I feel like this is the only way I’m going to get their attention and to hopefully get them on board.”

The cameras roll as Billy and his leading lady prepare to make a speech at the special ceremony. But as soon as Billy’s mom Christi Busch hears her son speak, she fears the worst: Is he about to propose?

“This is one of the worst feelings in the world. I love Billy so much and I just can’t stand here and watch him make this kind of mistake,” she shared. “I don’t want to be part of a rushed engagement. It’s just too soon. I’m afraid he’s setting himself up to get hurt and that scares me.”

So will there be an epic proposal in the finale? Will Christi completely lose her cool in front of all the guests? You have to tune in and find out.

What’s perfectly clear is the fact that the Busch family is very skeptical of Billy and Marissa’s relationship. During the season, some family members have speculated that Marissa only wants their family member for his money.

We told you a drink may be necessary to get through all the family drama.

Whatever you decide to sip, celebrate a fantastic season and watch the two-part finale of The Busch Family Brewed Thursday night at 9 p.m. only on MTV.