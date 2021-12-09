Holiday Gift Guide 2021 by Revolve Beauty

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a beauty lover in your life, a Revolve Beauty expert has some suggestions.

We adore these items, and we hope you will as well.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a small commission from your purchases.

The retailer, not E!, is in charge of selling the items.

Prices are correct at the time of publication.

Christmas is approaching quickly.

Why not give the gift of must-have beauty products to a few people on your list if you’re still stumped for what to get them?

Katie Groover, Revolve Beauty’s Social Media and Content Manager, revealed her top gift picks for 2021.

These are the 10 items you should definitely consider gifting this year, from a beauty advent calendar filled with products worth over (dollar)575 to a wellness set that includes everything you need to start the new year off right, to sets from amazing brands like Olaplex, Summer Fridays, and Charlotte Tilbury.

Check them out in the gallery below.

“Last year’s Advent Calendar sold out in seconds, so we brought it back this year and improved it even more for the beauty lovers on your list.”

It contains over (dollar)575 in merchandise for only (dollar)125! It is the best gift.”

“Perfect for the on-the-go girl! This iconic set has everything she needs to repair, hydrate, and increase shine, and it’s now available in travel-friendly sizes.”

“Give the gift of beauty sleep with this adorable limited-edition sleep mask and scrunchie made of 100% long fiber mulberry silk.”

“This limited-edition set contains three shades of the cult-favorite balm that will leave their pout hydrated and nourished, making it the ideal present for your sister, mother, or yourself.”

“A new fragrance for 2022? It just makes scents!” “We love this set because it includes six options that they can wear all year to suit any mood.”

“Upgrade her look with a set of four mini Matte Revolution lipsticks in the brand’s best-selling and celeb-favorite shades.

These are our absolute favorites because they look great on all skin tones and last a long time.”

“Perfect for the homebody on your list, this must-have diffuser comes in a variety of colors to match their style, can be used with all of their favorite essential oils, and doubles as a stylish piece of decor.”

“Four adorable little ornaments are packed into this adorable little ornament…”

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Revolve Beauty Holiday Gift Guide 2021