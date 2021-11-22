Holiday Movies to Watch in 2021 on Hallmark, Netflix, Lifetime, and Other Networks

To get in the mood for the holidays, nothing beats turning on a festive movie and snuggling up in cozy pajamas with a hot beverage (or wine).

If you’re ready to get started right away, you’re probably wondering which holiday films are worth watching this year.

ET has compiled a list of holiday films to watch from the comfort of your own home this season to help you avoid the endless scrolling through on your favorite streaming app.

There are so many fun, festive films to watch alone, with friends, or with family across the major streaming services, from Netflix to Apple TV(plus).

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (all three Vanessa Hudgenses are back), the Disney(plus) Home Alone remake, RuPaul’s The B***h Who Stole Christmas, and more are among our top picks.

Check out LGBTQ holiday movies and series, Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, Keke Palmer’s new food competition series, and the Harry Potter movies for more of our holiday movie recommendations.

Find out more about the holiday movies available to stream below.

Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, and Tim Simons star in the new Home Alone film, which will be released in 2021.

When his parents leave for Tokyo for the holidays, ten-year-old Max Mercer (Yates) is accidentally left at home.

When Max is confronted with intruders, he goes to great lengths to protect his home.

Disney(plus) is the place to be.

Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Sagar, Remy Hii, Will Kemp, Amanda Donohoe, and Sam Palladio star in the third installment of the Princess Switch holiday film series.

When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen from the Montenaro palace, Margaret and Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s cousin, Fiona, and a charismatic ex.

Netflix Streaming

Premieres in November.

26Plot: Get ready for this documentary about Christmas-obsessed lawyer Jeremy Morris, whose out-of-control holiday decorations land him in legal trouble when his neighbors find the display too distracting.

Apple TV(plus) is where you can watch it.

Premieres in December.

Jane Levy and Mary Steenburgen are among the cast members.

