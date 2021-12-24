Holiday Plans for the Royal Family in the Wake of the COVID-19 Epidemic

Following the COVID-19 Epidemic, the Royal Family’s Holiday Plans

The royal family has changed their Christmas plans as COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom increase due to the omicron variant.

The royal family’s Christmas will be a little different this year.

Though members of Queen Elizabeth II’s family, including Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, have traditionally joined her for a Christmas Day walk from her Sandringham estate to the local church, her plans have changed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom due to the omicron variant.

According to a senior Buckingham Palace source, instead of traveling to her country home, the 95-year-old monarch will spend the holiday at Windsor Castle, where she has been staying throughout the pandemic.

While this will be the Queen’s first Christmas since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, she will not be alone.

Charles, 73, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be with the Queen on Christmas Day, a Clarence House spokesman told the UK Press Association.

According to a Kensington Palace spokesperson, William and Kate will spend the holidays in Norfolk, England, with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

They will be joined by some members of the Middleton family, the representative told the news organization.

Princess Anne, the Queen’s daughter, will be absent from the Windsor festivities after her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive for COVID-19, according to People.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to California last year after stepping down from their royal duties, are expected to spend the holidays there.

The couple, who have a 2-year-old son Archie and a 6-month-old daughter Lilibet, recently revealed their holiday card to the public.

“In the year 2021, we welcomed Lilibet, our daughter, into the world.

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!” read part of the card, which featured a portrait of the family of four taken by Alexi Lubomirski.

