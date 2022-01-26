Holly Madison and Other Former Playmates Who Have Speak Out Against Hugh Hefner

Holly Madison and Others Are Among Those Who Have Speak Out Against Hugh Hefner

The reality behind the fiction.

Former Playmates have been brutally honest about what life was really like there — and how the late Hugh Hefner treated them.

Holly Madison was never a Playmate, but she lived at Hefner’s California estate from 2001 to 2008, when he died in September 2017 at the age of 91.

She starred in The Girls Next Door alongside Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt as the founder’s three girlfriends.

However, once the Holly’s World alum had left the mansion, she wasn’t afraid to speak out about her time in Hef’s orbit.

She published Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny in 2015, which detailed her time with the infamous publisher in great detail.

“I discovered Hef was the manipulator, and he pitted us against one another,” she wrote about her interactions with the other women in the house.

“I came to the realization that I wasn’t being treated fairly.”

During an interview for the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy in 2021, she went into greater detail about her memories.

In a promo for the show, the Oregon native said, “I didn’t realize getting into the Playboy world was a dangerous choice.”

She previously admitted to having battled body dysmorphia while dating Hefner and working for Playboy.

“I thought I had gained weight and hadn’t stuck to my diet, and I thought my thighs were huge, and I thought, ‘I need to lose five pounds at the very least,'” she said in a TikTok video, recalling how she used to watch old footage of herself.

“And that’s absurd.”

“I’m a stick,” she says.

Life at the mansion was also compared to life in a “cult,” with Hefner as the leader, according to the author of Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice, and the Road to Reinvention.

“It’s already a cult-like environment, and you’re manipulated to feel that way, but my own shame kept me there as well.”

“I just couldn’t imagine a life outside of there,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in April 2021.

“Imagine having sex with someone in the middle of a crowded room.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More