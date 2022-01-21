Holly Madison claims she was ‘gaslit’ in a ‘cult-like’ mansion, and Playboy responds by saying, ‘We Strongly Support’ her.

After Holly Madison claimed she was ‘gaslit’ in a ‘cult-like’ mansion, Playboy responds, saying, ‘We Strongly Support’ her.

Accepting responsibility.

Playboy issued a statement of “support” for Hugh Hefner in the wake of Holly Madison’s claims that he created a “cult-like” atmosphere in the mansion.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 20, the magazine said, “Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy.”

“We trust and validate these women and their stories, and we strongly support those who have come forward to share their experiences,” Playboy said, adding that the brand believes in “safety, security, and accountability,” and that it will “actively listen and learn” from all of the women who have shared their stories.

“We will never be afraid to confront the parts of our company’s legacy that do not reflect our values today,” the statement continued, referring to the changes made since Hefner’s death in 2017 at the age of 91.

“As a company, we are committed to continuing to evolve and to bringing positive change to our communities.”

Madison, 42, compared living in the Playboy Mansion to being in a “cult” in an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy. Madison lived in the Playboy Mansion from 2001 to 2008 while dating the Playboy founder.

She said, “We were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as this really good guy.”

“You started to think, ‘Oh, he’s not what the media portrays him to be — he’s just a nice guy.'”

Hefner kept his girlfriends “isolated” in the mansion away from their loved ones and prevented them from working, according to the author of The Vegas Diaries.

“You were given a 9 p.m. curfew and advised not to invite friends over.

“You couldn’t really leave unless it was for a family holiday,” Madison explained.

“I kept my waitressing job one day a week just to have something to fall back on if things didn’t work out.”

Madison, on the other hand, claimed that the media mogul quickly threw her plans out the window.

“He said it made him jealous and that if I quit my job, he would appreciate it,” the model explained.

“Instead, we got a weekly allowance of (dollar)1,000.”

Madison has been single since her divorce from Hefner in 2008.

