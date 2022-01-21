Holly Madison claims she was “gaslit” in a “cult-like” mansion and Playboy responds.

Holly Madison claims she was “gaslit” in a “cult-like” mansion, to which Playboy responds.

After Holly Madison made allegations about her isolating experience in the Playboy Mansion, Playboy released a statement to E! News.

“Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy,” the company declared at the outset.

“The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit,” Holly explained in a sneak peek from the upcoming docuseries Secrets of Playboy.

Hugh Hefner, she said, was “expected” by the stars to think of him as “this really good guy.”

“And you started to feel like, ‘Oh, he’s not what they say in the media, he’s just a nice man,” Holly, who starred in The Girls Next Door with Hugh from 2005 to 2009, added.

“Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how easy it is to become so cut off from the rest of the world there,” the 42-year-old author said.

“You had a curfew of 9 p.m.

You were advised not to invite friends over.

You couldn’t really leave unless it was for a family vacation.”

Holly’s clip from the Aandamp;E docuseries was addressed in a statement to E! News by Playboy.

“We believe in and validate these women and their stories, and we stand by those who have come forward to share their stories.”

“As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount,” Playboy continued.

The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen to their experiences and learn from them.”

“We will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today,” the statement said, adding, “we are committed to our ongoing evolution as a company and to driving positive change for our communities.”

Holly isn’t the only former Playboy bunny who has spoken out about the company’s 2000s culture.

Crystal Hefner, Hugh’s third wife, recently revealed that she removed “everything fake” from her body and adopted a new sense of style that felt more “authentic” to her true self.

“I’m not sure if dressing scantily clad and exposing my cleavage made me feel more empowered,…

Playboy Responds After Holly Madison Alleges She Was “Gaslit” in “Cult-Like” Mansion