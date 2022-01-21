Holly Madison Discusses Her Playboy Mansion Experience, Which She Calls “Cult-Like”

Holly Madison Discusses Her Playboy Mansion Experience As “Cult-Like”

Holly Madison claims that she and the other bunnies were “gaslit” and “isolated” from the outside world in a sneak peek for Aandamp;E’s Secrets of Playboy.

It turns out that not everything that glitters is gold.

Holly Madison, a former Playboy bunny, appears in the upcoming A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, sharing her account of what it was like to live in the famed Playboy mansion alongside the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

In a People preview, Holly explains, “The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as this really good guy.”

“And you started to think, ‘Oh, he’s not what the media says, he’s just a nice guy.'”

Despite the fact that she lived in a large house, she often felt lonely.

“Another thing that reminds me of a cult,” she says, “is how easy it is to become so isolated from the outside world there.”

“You had a curfew of 9 p.m.

You were advised not to invite any friends over.

You couldn’t leave unless it was for a family vacation.”

Holly claimed that she would have sex with Hugh at “the same time on the same night,” and their sex lives were allegedly just as regimented.

“Every Wednesday and Friday, we’d go to the same club,” Holly, who was in a relationship with Hugh from 2001 to 2008, remembers, “and that was expected when we got home.”

The author of Down the Rabbit Hole explains that she originally kept her waitressing job as “something easy to go back to” if her Playboy career didn’t pan out.

“[Hugh] said it made him jealous, and he would appreciate it if I quit my job,” Holly claims, even though she only worked one day per week.

As a result, we were given a weekly allowance of (dollar)1,000.”

E! News attempted to contact Playboy for comment but received no response.

“After nearly 70 years in business, there are many elements of Playboy’s long history of which we are immensely proud, and there are elements we find unworthy of our principles,” the magazine said in a previous statement.

Today, we are attempting to live up to…

