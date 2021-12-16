Holly Madison Recalls Hugh Hefner’s ‘Traumatic’ First Night at Playboy Mansion: ‘I Was Horrified’

Holly Madison is speaking out about the “traumatic experience” she had the first night she spent at the Playboy Mansion with Hugh Hefner.

On the Power: Hugh Hefner podcast, the former Girls Next Door star, 41, discussed the complexities of her relationship with Hefner, who died in 2017, saying that when she was first invited for a night out with Hefner, she was both hopeful and nervous about what would happen next.

“I had no idea what was going on sexually with them,” she admitted.

“I knew there had to be something, and I was expecting it.

Madison, who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, said the night ended when Hefner took her and some other women back to the mansion.

Despite the unusual circumstances, the former Playboy model said she wasn’t “necessarily expecting” to have sex that night, thinking it would be “more of a first date.”

“I assumed it would be more of a situation where I could see what happened and what was going on.”

“I wouldn’t have to do anything if I didn’t feel comfortable with it, and I could decide whether or not I wanted to return for date number two,” she explained.

Madison, on the other hand, stated that things progressed faster than she had anticipated.

“I wasn’t expecting to be the first one to leave that night, but I was completely wasted,” she admitted.

“He was literally pushed on top of me,” says the narrator.

Madison had “always admired” Hefner and wasn’t “repelled” by the idea of having sex with him, but she was “horrified” that others would find out what had happened.

“It was more the group aspect, and just the feeling of ‘Wow, OK, that happened.'”

‘Everyone knows what happened,’ she said.

“It felt like everyone was going to know about me all of a sudden, and it terrified me,” she said.

“I figured there’s no going back, so I might as well get what I came for,” she explained.

