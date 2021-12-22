Holly Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, marks a year of sobriety: “This time last year, I was at my lowest”

After her 21-year-old daughter Holly wrote an emotional letter on Instagram to commemorate her first year of sobriety, Gordon Ramsay called her an “incredible young lady.”

The 21-year-old used Instagram to share an emotional post about how quitting drinking last year changed her life “both mentally and physically.”

Holly began the letter by saying that her decision to give up alcohol wasn’t “something I thought I’d ever say at the age of 21,” but that “by 21 (nearly 22), I never thought I’d have been through half of what I’ve been through.”

Her decision to “take a break from alcohol” was based on the fact that drinking was harming her mental health.

“I was at my lowest and most afraid this time last year, but I made a decision to take control of what I could, which meant removing alcohol from my life,” she explained.

“It was not an easy decision for me to make, and it was not one that I took lightly.”

While Holly admitted that she wasn’t sure she’d be able to stop drinking “forever,” she said it was a decision she’d make “for now” and shared some of the benefits she’s noticed since quitting.

“I feel better andamp; more present both mentally and physically since giving up alcohol,” she wrote.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had my share of highs and lows over the years, but I’m glad I gave myself the opportunity to work through them consciously rather than masking my feelings (good or bad) with alcohol.”

“As with everything I’ve been through, it’s been a learning experience,” Holly said, adding, “I feel lucky to be able to post this message today, to continue to spread awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health.” Holly also revealed that she “learned the hard way” that “alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all.”

Holly’s father Gordon and sister Tilly Ramsay, 20, both left extra love in the comments after she shared her post online.

Gordon wrote, “What an incredible young lady, words can’t express how proud you make me feel, love you so much Dad.”

“So proud of you,” Tilly added.

