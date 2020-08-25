Holly Willoughby beams in rainbow dress as she quarantines ahead of This Morning return

HOLLY Willoughby beamed in a rainbow dress she quarantines at home ahead of her This Morning return.

The telly presenter, 39, had to cut her seven-week holiday to Portugal short due to rules put in place by the UK government to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Now that Holly’s back at home isolating with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children before she heads back to the studio, she has been creating some great content on her social media.

This afternoon she treated fans to a gorgeous selfie in a multi-coloured frilly dress.

The model’s perfect smile looked as bright as her dress and she completed the look with some pink eyeshadow and a nude lip.

She captioned the post: “Had to share this one with you… you know how I love a rainbow dress!

“Thank you @beach_flamingo for this absolute beauty 🌈✨🌈✨🌈✨🌈✨🌈✨🌈✨🌈✨🌈✨🌈 #gifted”

The author planned to fly back from the Algarve at the end of August, but had to return home due to specific Covid-19 travelling rules.

The UK government said at the time that anybody holidaying in Portugal must quarantine back in Britain for two weeks, but has since changed those rules and removed Portugal from the quarantine list.

She came back early from the country, where she was staying at the luxurious Quinta Do Lago resort, and is now at home isolating.

An insider explained: “Holly accepts that she has to go into quarantine and will follow the rules.

“The summer break is her chance to re-charge after a hectic period and to spend time with her family.

“After all the stresses of the pandemic she had been looking forward to relaxing as long as possible.”

She will return to hosting duties alongside Phillip Schofield on September 1, one week ahead of schedule.