Holly Willoughby goes makeup-free before launching her first jewelry collection.

Before launching her first jewellery collection, Holly Willoughby goes makeup-free.

HOLLY Willoughby went makeup-free for her fans, showcasing her natural beauty.

After being woken up by her puppy, Bailey, the presenter spoke in hushed tones on Instagram stories at 5.52 a.m.

Before revealing her glamorous transformation, she told fans, “I’m going to sort this” as she pointed to her bare face.

Holly, clutching a cup of coffee, explained, “I’m awake because she’s awake.”

“She’s sound asleep now.”

Why is it that she can’t do it at night?

“But that’s fine because I’ve got a fun day planned for today.”

Following that, the actress debuted her first jewelry collection with Wylde Moon.

She shared a photo of herself dressed up in a white suit and wearing the stunning jewelry.

After that, Holly went live on Instagram to show off her “party pieces” and encourage fans to get into the Christmas spirit.

“The styling party for our @wyldemoon jewellery collection has begun,” she wrote on Instagram. “Join us over on @kirstielemarque… enjoy.”

The television personality had a busy day as she hosted her final This Morning show of the week.

Her attempt to singalong to Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas had viewers in fits of laughter.

While waiting for a viewer named Siobhan to pick up her phone during their Spin To Win segment, the presenter, 40, couldn’t resist attempting the Christmas classic.

Holly looked directly into the camera as the song began to play and giggled, “Tempting.”

The Wylde Moon founder then proceeded to imitate Mariah Carey’s high notes while holding an imaginary microphone.

As Holly’s co-host Phillip Schofield attempted to continue the segment, he was jokingly stunned by the rib-tickling moment.

“Sorry you were drowned out by a noise I still can’t identify,” he joked as they welcomed their caller.

Viewers at home were not uninterested, with one fan requesting, “Please stop Holly singing.”