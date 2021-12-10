Holly Willoughby of This Morning clarifies her’retirement’ plans – and says she and Phllip Schofield are’magical’ together.

Holly Willoughby of This Morning clarifies her’retirement’ plans, saying she and Phllip Schofield are’magical’ together.

SMILING Holly Willoughby joins in a hand — and leg — show as she makes a rare appearance on television as a guest.

The 40-year-old This Morning host flashed her pins in a tasselled gown before chatting with Jonathan Ross on his ITV show, which will air tomorrow night.

Holly admitted that, despite the perks of being a celebrity, she has always felt her life was incomplete.

“I’ve been a very, very busy mum — I have three kids,” she said during the recording.

For a long time, I think I’ve taken pride in spinning all these plates, and I’ve always felt like something was missing.

“I realized that the thing missing was me when I sat still and sat with myself.”

I had no idea what kind of music I liked or what I was interested in.”

Holly later stated that she had no intention of leaving ITV’s This Morning because she had “found magic” with co-host Phillip Schofield.

Holly, we’re all a little irritated to hear that.