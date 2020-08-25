Holly Willoughby tipped to be replaced by Maya Jama on Celebrity Juice after hanging out with Keith Lemon

MAYA Jama’s banter-filled day with Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon has sparked speculation the presenter will be the hilarious show’s next team captain.

Bookies Ladbrokes have even placed the former BBC Radio 1 host, 26, odds on at 5/6 to scoop the coveted – yet sometimes hugely cringe-worthy role – and fill the seat left by Holly Willoughby.

The This Morning anchor and mum of three this year revealed she’d be stepping down from the ITV2 comedy panel show to spend more time with her family.

As such, there’s a gaping hole in the line-up and Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said: “Maya’s personality, humour and attitude is perfect for Celebrity Juice, and the odds suggest it’s a no-brainer that she will be one of the next captains.”

Meanwhile, Maya’s day of filming, which she documented in comical images on her Instagram page, dropped a huge hint of a joint project.

They were shooting scenes at The Shisha Gardens, in London’s Edgware, with Maya looking trendy in a multicoloured knit bodycon dress.

Meanwhile Keith, real name Leigh Francis, wore a pop art inspired shirt and shorts complete with a black hat.

Alongside the images, Maya wrote: “Working with this one today was very fun.. 🤣

“Wanted to be just like him when I was in school & even when I started my career.. now we’re basically bezzies,” before she added: “Coming sooooon.”

Giving nothing away, Keith then replied: “Fun times! Fanks for playing out! X”

Fans were quick to put two and two together and speculate Maya will join Paddy McGuinness as the second captain, after he replaced Fearne Cotton.

One wrote: “Please tell me you’re on Celebrity Juice I’ll start watching it again haha.”

Another added: “I bet your are going to be the new Captain for Celebrity Juice I hope you will, put it that way.”