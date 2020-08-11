HOLLYOAKS’ Callum Kerr jokes he “gets horny at work” because his policeman character is always carrying handcuffs.

The actor – who plays PC George Kiss – shared a video of TikTok in his full police officer costume.

The star is looking at the camera as the voiceover says “Don’t get horny at work, don’t get horny at work, don’t think about it.”

At this point, Callum looks away shocked, captioning the bit: “trying my best but I’m carrying handcuffs #foryou #foryoupage #police”

Unsurprisingly, fans got a bit hot under the collar at the actor’s admission.

One person commented on the TikTok video: “ARREST ME PLEASE 🥺🥺🥺”

Another added: “I’m ready to go to ✨ jail ✨” with a third saying: “I think i need arresting. I’m not sure what crime i have committed yet 😁”

PC Kiss arrived at Hollyoaks in January and has been a fan-favourite ever since – with people constantly saying they are “desperate to get arrested”.

The character is currently involved in a fling with teacher John Paul McQueen.

Before bagging his role on Hollyoaks, Callum was actually scouted for Love Island after bosses saw his hunky posts on Instagram.

A source told The Sun Online: “Bosses wanted Callum after spotting his steamy Instagram posts with his gym-honed body.

“They were sure he would be a huge hit with the ladies in the villa but it just wasn’t to be.

“It was a no go for him. He’s happy in his relationship and he’s an actor and that will always come first for him.”

Months later Callum went on to land his biggest role to date as the hunky police officer in the teen soap.