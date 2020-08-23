Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe reveals she’s split from boyfriend Greg Lake after eight years together

HOLLYOAKS star Jennifer Metcalfe has revealed that she’s split with boyfriend Greg Lake after eight years together.

The 36-year-old actress- who plays Mercedes McQueen in the Channel 4 soap – shares a son with the former Geordie Shore star and revealed today that they secretly split months ago.

Taking to her Instagram page this afternoon, the star insisted the split was amicable as she updated fans.

She wrote: “Greg and I decided to part ways amicably a couple months ago.

“We remain friends and we both will continue to happily co parent Daye and would appreciate privacy during these times.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us before, during and after this.”

Jennifer found fame playing feisty Mercedes in Hollyoaks back in 2006.

Just last month she wowed fans with sizzling bikini pictures as she hit the beach during the UK heatwave – with reality star Greg nowhere to be seen.

However, the pair seemed happy together earlier this year when he shared a raunchy photo of Jennifer on all fours wearing a tiny Calvin Klein thong and tight white top as she scrubbed the bathroom.

Greg added in the caption: “When you’re in isolation and she’s OCD”.

He also cheekily wrote: “Thank you”.

The pair first started dating in 2012 and welcomed their first child together, three-year-old son Daye, in June 2017.