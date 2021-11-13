Home Sweet Home Alone paid tribute to the original Home Alone seven times.

Home Alone: The Disney Plus Remake is finally here, twenty-six years after the classic film made Macaulay Culkin the world’s most famous child star and became a Christmas staple.

Artie Yates, who starred in JoJo Rabbit, plays Max Mercer, Kevin McCallister from Generation Z, in Home Sweet Home Alone.

After his family leaves for a vacation in Tokyo, the British 10-year-old is tasked with defending his Chicago home from robbers (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney).

They’re tripped up in this version because they were separated on separate flights.

Hijinks and bodily harm are unavoidably the result.

Home Sweet Home Alone, directed by Dan Mazer and written by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, adds modern touches to the story—Max is constantly talking to his Alexa-like device, and the house doesn’t have a landline—but still finds ways to pay homage to the original film, including the return of a fan-favorite character and an update on what Kevin is up to now.

So grab two scoops of ice cream, don’t drive, and take a look at seven ways Home Sweet Home Alone paid homage to the original film:

Kevin’s tortured older brother Buzz (Devin Ratray) makes a brief but memorable appearance as a cop dispatched to the house Max (Archie Yates) and his family share after Jeff (Rob Delaney) and Pam (Ellie Kemper), the Fritzovskis, attempt to break in.

Unfortunately, the couple is able to deceive him and get away with it.

Woof, Buzz, on your detective skills!

While Macaulay Culkin did not reprise his iconic role, Buzz provided an update on Kevin’s adult life: he designs home security systems and founded McCallister Home Security.

Someone appears to have discovered a healthy way of dealing with his childhood trauma.

Buzz also reveals that Kevin has a holiday tradition of sending in a prank call about a kid being left home alone in order to annoy Buzz.

What a cute little brother move.

“Trout-sniffer,” Buzz sighs once more.

Like in the original, both families in this film order pizza from Little Nero’s, where Kate paid $122.50 plus tip in 1990.

