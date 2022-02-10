Homebase is selling a dupe of Oliver Bonas’ best-selling accent chair, which costs £495 – and it’s on sale.

HOME is where the heart is, and Homebase has you covered if you’re channeling your energies into your interiors.

The Occasional Chair from Homebase is strikingly similar to Oliver Bonas’ Ola Velvet Tub Chair, but costs £425 less.

Homebase’s The Occasional Chair, available from homebase.co.uk, comes in a variety of colors and is the accent chair we all want in our homes, whether it’s in the lounge, spare bedroom, or hallway.

It’s also only £70.

It’s a great knockoff of Oliver Bonas’ The Ola Tub Chair, which retails for £495 and comes in three colors: blush pink, green, and ochre yellow.

Homebase’s design saves £425 compared to Oliver Bonas’ accent chair, and if that wasn’t enough, shoppers can currently get two for £120, saving £20 if purchased separately.

The Occasional Chair has sturdy wooden legs and velvet upholstery that has been vertically stitched and piped on the seat pad to give it a more luxurious appearance.

Dark Blush pink, Burned Orange, Grey, Moss Green, Navy, Ochre, and Teal are among the seven colorways available, each of which costs £70.

The color of the legs varies as well, from light wood to darker tones and black.

While Oliver Bonas’ Pink Velvet Tub Chair has a plush velvet texture, it also has a neutral linen base and back contrast.

It also has a curved shape, as opposed to Homebase’s chic design, which is more square.

The Ola Tub Chair is £495 and comes in three colors: blush pink, green, and ochre yellow.

Homebase is your go-to once again if you’re looking for the trendy boucle chair.

