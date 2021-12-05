Honey Boo Boo, Mama June’s 16-year-old daughter, is described as “beautiful” in a rare photo in which she flaunts a new necklace.

Honey Boo Boo, Mama June’s 16-year-old daughter, has been praised as ‘beautiful’ as she poses in a rare photo and flaunts a new necklace.

Honey Boo Boo, MAMA June’s 16-year-old daughter, was praised as “beautiful” by fans after the reality star posed in a rare photo and flaunted her new necklace on social media.

Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, flaunted her diamond necklace on Instagram.

The 16-year-old reality star posed with Scoobie Da Jeweler, who reportedly designed the necklace, in the photo.

The star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo wore a blue sweater with the word “Colorado” written on it.

Scoobie pointed his finger at the reality star while wearing glasses and a black cap.

Honey Boo Boo showed off her diamond-encrusted name in the next photo.

“I love the diamond necklace I got from management!” Alana wrote.

Scoobie was also thanked for “designing the perfect necklace,” she said.

As she wore the jewelry around her neck, the Dancing With The Stars: Juniors alum received praise from fans in the comments section.

With heart emojis, one Honey Boo Boo fan wrote, “So beautiful.”

“Beautiful like you,” another Honey Boo Boo fan wrote.

“It’s so nice!” said a third supporter.

“The best!” said a fourth person.

“Iconic,” one commentator said.

Alana previously admitted that she was “still trying to fix” her relationship with her mother, Mama June Shannon, 42, in November.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the adolescent discussed her relationship with her mother.

“I feel like right now, we’re definitely working on ourselves and trying to fix the relationship,” Alana said.

“I don’t think it’s completely fixed, but it’s getting there.”

During the interview, June stated that the two see each other “every day” and that while filming the latest season of Mama June: Road to Redemption, she moved closer to her children, including Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird.

“We see each other a lot during production because we film five days a week,” the TLC star explained. “I live about 15 minutes from there now.”

In a resurfaced video from the Toddlers and Tiaras show from mid-November, Alana and June appeared to be unrecognizable.

June mentioned Alana’s “special juice” in the throwback clip from 2012, which was supposed to “help energize her.”

Alana walked around backstage while drinking from a bottle in the behind-the-scenes footage.

Honey Boo Boo’s mother defended herself, claiming that she was “not doping up” her daughter.

“I’m not harming her,” she went on.

