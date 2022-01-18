Honey Boo Boo, Mama June’s 16-year-old daughter, wears no makeup and doesn’t wear fake lashes.

Honey Boo Boo, MAMA June’s daughter, wore no makeup and didn’t wear her massive fake lashes.

On Monday, the 16-year-old posted a new selfie to her Instagram Story.

In the new photo, Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, has her lips pursed and her head tiled.

Her blond curly hair was worn down and she wore no makeup.

Alana wore a blue T-shirt to complete the casual look.

In addition to the photo, the TV personality advertised a 25% discount for anyone who buys a cameo video from her in the coming weeks.

The teen often wears elaborate makeup and wears huge fake eyelashes in her Instagram photos, so Mama June’s youngest daughter’s photo without makeup is unusual.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star posted the new photo just weeks after her older sister Pumpkin shared a photo from their family’s Christmas gathering.

Pumpkin, 21, took to Instagram late last month to share several new holiday photos.

One of the photos included her, her husband Joshua, their two children Ella, four, and Bentley, five months, as well as Alana and their sister Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon.

Her children appeared to be having a good time in other photos.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the Efird’s,” Pumpkin, whose real name is Lauryn, captioned the post.

People were enthralled by the post and responded in droves, with one commenter writing, “Merry Christmas, lots of love.”

“Pumpkin makes me so proud,” one person wrote, while another added, “Beautiful family!”

“Where is Mama June?” one asked, referring to June, 42, who was absent from the festivities.

Pumpkin has been raising Alana while their mother works on her recovery after being arrested for crack cocaine possession.

June was facing jail time at the time for the criminal charges, but she was not sentenced to prison.

June moved closer to her children during the filming of the latest season of their reality show in order to regain her family’s trust.

During an interview with ET in November, Alana talked about her mother’s relationship.

“I feel like right now, we’re definitely working on us and trying to fix the relationship,” the teen said.

“I don’t think it’s completely fixed,” she continued, “but it’s definitely getting there.”

The mother-daughter duo even appeared together on The Masked Singer, but were eliminated after their first performance.

June has been busy filming her reality show and working on her relationship with her daughters…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.