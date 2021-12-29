Honey Bourbon Cake by Ina Garten is a boozy Barefoot Contessa masterpiece that she describes as a “dramatic” dessert.

Honey Bourbon Cake, a Boozy Barefoot Contessa Masterpiece, Is a ‘Dramatic’ Dessert According to Ina Garten

Ina Garten’s honey bourbon cake is a delectable dessert that, according to her fans, improves with age.

The cake is “dramatic,” according to the Barefoot Contessa star, and she has a few simple tips for getting the best results.

On an episode of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, Garten demonstrated how to make the bourbon honey cake recipe.

“It’s kind of a classic Jewish holiday thing, but it’s way too good to save for the holidays,” she explained, adding, “Bourbon is the ingredient I love in cake.”

In a glass measuring cup, she combined bourbon, orange juice, and hot coffee.

Garten mixed together vegetable oil, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, grated orange zest, vanilla, and honey in a mixer.

She also offered a piece of advice.

Garten claims that pouring the honey out of the measuring cup she uses for vegetable oil is easier because it doesn’t stick!

“I really like this cake because it’s so dramatic,” she said as she whisked everything together at medium speed.

Garten then sifted the dry ingredients — baking powder, flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, salt, ground cloves, ground allspice, and ground ginger — into a separate bowl.

She gradually added the flour mixture and the wet ingredients to the mixer in that order.

“If you add them all at once, you’ll end up with a batter that is either too dry or too wet,” she explained.

She continued, “It’s a classic way to make a cake.”

“And the bourbon and orange juice will mix in because the coffee keeps them warm.

Don’t worry if the batter appears to be too liquidy; it’s because it’s a very wet batter.

It’ll turn out beautifully.”

The cake, according to the Barefoot Contessa star, has “layers” of delicious flavor.

“The thing about the bourbon in this cake is that it’s only a smidgeon of it, but there are so many layers of flavor in here that the bourbon just adds a little warmth, which is really nice.”

Due to the liquidy nature of the batter, Garten poured it into a greased, floured, and parchment-lined tube pan, “but not one with a removable bottom.”

She tapped the pan on the counter to release any air bubbles before topping it with blanched sliced almonds.

Garten cooked the cake for 40 minutes at 350°F.

She let the cake cool for 30 minutes after taking it out of the oven, then ran a knife along the…

