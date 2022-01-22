‘Honey, I’ve Dated Billionaires,’ Julia Fox says of her relationship with Kanye West.

‘Honey, I’ve Dated Billionaires,’ Julia Fox says of Kanye West.

When Julia Fox was younger, she relished the attention.

She “couldn’t care less” about what people think of her budding romance with Kanye West now.

On her Forbidden Fruit podcast with Niki Takesh, the Uncut Gems actress appeared to address her relationship with the 44-year-old rapper.

The 31-year-old actress discussed how she used to love being an attention seeker and how that’s just not who she is anymore during an episode that aired on Spotify on Friday.

“It’s funny because I’m getting all of this attention, but I couldn’t care less,” Fox said, referring to her front-page-grabbing relationship with Kanye.

“People say things like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, clout, and money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, so let’s keep it real.”

Fox made it clear that all she cares about is making art and “putting things into the world,” and if anyone still has doubts, they should watch her film or read the photography books she published in 2015 and 2016.

“That excites me more than having eyes on me right now,” Fox added.

“I don’t give a damn.”

Kanye West made a reference to Fox in his new song “Eazy,” which he co-wrote with The Game, rapping, “And my new b**** bad, I know Illuminati mad.” Earlier this month, Fox discussed her “really crazy 2022” and dating West on her podcast.

Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) shared this post.

She said of the relationship, “For the time being, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations.”

“There aren’t any labels on anything.”

That’s not it.

People simply make each other feel better.

It’s a Gemini-Aquarius connection, to be sure.

It gives me a lot of ideas.”

From their night out in NYC and their PDA-filled photoshoot to their star-studded date night in LA that included Madonna, Fox and West have been spending a lot of time together since the start of the new year.

On her podcast, Fox also talked about that particular date night.

“I was supposed to be at a dinner with Madonna,” Fox explained.

“All of these other celebrities showed up at the party.”

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) shared a post.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) shared a post on Twitter.

Julia Fox Not Dating Kanye West for Fame, Clout or Money: ‘Honey, I’ve Dated Billionaires’