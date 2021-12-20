Honey Robertson, Sadie Robertson’s 7-Month-Old Daughter, Takes Her First Steps: Video

Honey, Sadie Robertson’s 7-month-old daughter, takes her first steps in front of the camera: video

On Sunday, December 19, Sadie Robertsonsshowed her 7-month-old daughter, Honey, taking her first steps.

“THIS HAPPENED LAST NIGHT!!!” the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, wrote on Instagram.

“WHAT?!?!?! She’s only seven months old and has just taken her first steps!”

The former reality star sat across from her mother, Korie Robertson, in the social media post, with their child standing between them.

Honey chewed on a toy while wearing a “Very Merry” onesie.

Honey tried again after Willie Robertson’s wife, 48, said, “You stood up for a little bit,” and took a couple of steps toward Sadie.

“Oh, my God!” exclaimed Korie.

“She’s only taking her first steps!”

Sadie and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their baby girl in May.

Since becoming a mother, the “Whoa! That’s Good” podcast host has bonded with her older sister, Rebecca Robertson.

(With her husband, John Reed Loflin, she has a 2-year-old son named Zane.)

Rebecca told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 16: “She’ll ask me what kind of baby products to get and all that stuff.”

“It’s interesting to see how different everyone’s parenting methods are.

We’ve discussed the differences between the boy and the girl because she has a girl.

We’ve gone over a lot of postpartum topics and how to take care of your body.”

With the arrival of baby No.

Rebecca hopes that Sadie and Huff, 23, will have a second child “not too soon after” she gives birth.

In October, Sadie told E! News that she and the Auburn University grad debate whether they should have three or four children.

The Live Original author went on to say that she has “seen the beauty” of adoption in her own family and that she would be open to expanding in this way.

The following month, the former A&E Network personality expressed her desire for more children on Instagram Stories, but added that she would not be having any “anytime soon.”

After her baby girl was born, the author of Live on Purpose experienced postpartum anxiety, telling her podcast listeners that she was experiencing “so many emotions” at once.

“I didn’t realize it at the time, but those thoughts throughout the day were making me jittery, causing me to feel anxious, and making my chest hurt.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Sadie Robertson’s 7-Month-Old Daughter Honey Takes Her 1st Steps: Video