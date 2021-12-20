Honey, Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff’s baby album: family photos

Since her arrival in May 2021, Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff have been posting adorable photos of their baby girl.

At the time, the Duck Dynasty alum captioned her daughter’s Instagram debut, “We saw a million little miracles yesterday — the best one being this girl right here.”

“Honey, what’s up?”

God’s pure goodness.

I’ll get to the story later, but right now I’m preoccupied with cuteness.

11.5.12.”

“Welcome to the world, sweet honey girl,” her husband wrote alongside the hospital photos on his own account.

Korie Robertson, the former reality star’s mother, was present at her granddaughter’s birth and expressed her feelings on Instagram, writing that she had “no words” for the momentous occasion.

Korie exclaimed, “Honey James Huff, you’re a little miracle!”

“We adore you and can’t get enough of you.

Your mom is incredible, and your father is the best coach and encourager ever! There is nothing those two won’t do for you! You have a whole bunch of people who are ecstatic that you’re here, and who will love and support you for the rest of your life.

We can’t wait to see what God has in store for you, Honey!”

She went on to post pictures of herself and her husband, Willie Robertson, holding the baby.

She revealed that the couple intended to be known as “Kmama and Dubz.”

Sadie had announced that she and Huff were expecting their first child seven months prior.

Before their daughter was born, the couple decided on her name, citing Proverbs 16:24 as inspiration.

Sadie captioned an April 2021 Instagram photo of a stuffed animal wearing a “Honey” sweater with, “Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.”

“This is a verse that I have always admired.

It’s made me fall in love with the concept of all that honey.

It’s a delectable sweet treat with a strong healing component.

When Christian and I first started dating, we read through the book of Proverbs together, and I recall getting to chapter 16 and saying to him, “You have words like honey,” as I read verse 24.

They are so sweet, and they are healing places in my heart that I had no idea needed to be healed.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff’s Daughter Honey’s Baby Album: Family Photos