Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ The Love Songs of WEB Du Bois is a compulsive, vital juggernaut.

This monumental work by the American poet exposes 200 years of the black experience in the United States, as well as the brutal oppression of slavery.

We tend to be wary of books the size of bricks.

Even ardent readers may hesitate before picking up a doorstop, those multi-narrative epics – invariably American – that dare to test the attention span in a world already ruled by distraction.

The Love Songs of WEB Dubois, by a 54-year-old American poet who few people in the UK are likely to have heard of, is almost 800 pages long.

It’s heavy in every way, and its existence suggests that Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, as a debut novelist, is either ostentatiously gifted, dazzlingly ambitious – or both.

It aspires to tell a story that spans 200 years, charting black oppression across multiple generations of the same family.

Ailey Pearl Garfield, born in Georgia in 1973, is the family’s most recent descendant, and her knowledge of her complicated family tree is kept alive both through her ageing relatives and through her work as a historian.

Meanwhile, the title refers to the works of Dubois, a 20th-century novelist who chronicled the black experience in America. According to Jeffers, the lives of Native Americans in Georgia were hard but relatively incident-free until the mid-1800s, when European immigrants arrived to “resurrect and pass on their misery.”

With so much land to farm, these new owners brought in African slaves and put them to hard labor, beating those who dallied and stringing up those who responded.

Landowners aren’t exactly role models.

Successive generations of slave owners engage in incest and rape younger slaves.

Bloodlines become more diffuse over time, and cultures mix, entwine, and frequently clash.

“I’m unapologetic about being a black feminist novel,” Jeffers said of her book.

Ailey has a difficult time asserting herself as an adult and managing the expectations of her family and the men in her life.

Uncle Root, her closest relative, acknowledges it.

