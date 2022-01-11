Hope and Steffy go to war over their mothers on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) from The Bold and the Beautiful will be feuding once more.

Hope and Steffy have been at odds for a decade, owing to Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) involvement.

Liam, on the other hand, will not be the cause of the women’s quarrel this time.

One of The Bold and the Beautiful’s most well-known feuds is that between Hope and Steffy.

Despite the fact that the two have called truces in the past, fans know that they never last.

Hope and Steffy are getting ready to fight it out once more, this time over their mothers.

Hope accuses Steffy of interfering in her marriage in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are having marital issues.

With the return of Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), the Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke love triangle has undoubtedly been reignited.

Hope, on the other hand, will make certain that this does not occur.

Hope tells Steffy and Taylor to stay out of Brooke and Ridge’s marriage, according to Soaps.com spoilers.

However, as viewers are aware, this is not going to happen.

Steffy will not comply with Hope’s request, as fans of The Bold and the Beautiful know.

Taylor promises that she will not interfere in Brooke and Ridge’s relationship, but her daughter has other ideas.

Steffy senses her father’s dissatisfaction with Brooke’s marriage, and she believes Brooke will make another blunder.

Steffy hopes for a reunion between her parents after witnessing Ridge’s happiness around Taylor.

During a heart-to-heart conversation, Taylor admits that she still loves Ridge, which raises Steffy’s expectations.

Steffy is convinced by Taylor’s revelation that her parents belong together, and she encourages Taylor to fight for Ridge.

Although Taylor is hesitant to pursue Ridge, Steffy believes it is justified.

Brooke has been interfering in Ridge and Taylor’s marriage for years; now it’s time for her stepmother to get her due.

The Bold and the Beautiful will be filled with suspense as Hope and Steffy become involved in Brooke and Taylor’s situation.

Both women are dedicated to helping their mothers fight for Ridge.

Hope is well aware of Brooke’s feelings for Ridge and wishes to save their relationship.

Hope, on the other hand, will find herself in a difficult situation.

“Ridge and I are solid. Nothing or no one is going to come between us.” – Brooke #BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.com/BtQTV4uEeU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 11, 2021