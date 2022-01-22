Hope Wants The Truth, The Whole Truth, and Nothing But The Truth on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Weekly Recap

Weekly Recap of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Hope Wants The Truth, The Whole Truth, And Nothing But The Truth

This week’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured a lot of truths, and not all of them were pleasant.

Brooke had to tell Hope what had happened with Deacon.

Meanwhile, Hope told Liam the truth about what had happened to her mother.

But Hope pleaded with Liam not to tell Steffy, who is looking for any excuse to reconcile her parents.

And that was only the start of the chaos.

Let’s get this party started!

Hope wanted her mother to tell her the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

But the real question is, can she handle it? The answer is, no, she can’t.

Brooke finally told her daughter the truth in January.

The Bold and the Beautiful has 21 episodes.

And it made Hope a little uneasy.

But, after all, part of sobriety is taking responsibility for your mistakes, and Brooke must seize the bull by the horns.

Can Brooke and Deacon keep their marriage together if one secret threatens it?

Hope was perplexed by the situation as a whole.

It would be wonderful if her biological parents reconciled.

And she’s relieved that she’s finally forming a connection with Deacon.

However, she is aware of how much her mother adores Ridge.

This isn’t going to be a simple problem to solve.

The love triangle between Paris and Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful has been teased for months.

In fact, back in November 2021, we predicted that they’d have an affair.

However, it appears that the affair is finally kicking off with a bang.



“When Paris (Diamond White) came to visit Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) apartment, things got hot and heavy,” reports SoapHub.

“She seductively told him she couldn’t commit to Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) because she was too hot for Carter.”

Carter is someone she likes.

Carter likes you, too, Paris.

“On his couch, they kissed.”

Absolutely.

The monarchy.

Unfortunately, someone will have to inform Zende of this.

We’re pretty sure he’ll hate it.

Onward…

