Horoscope dates, meanings, personality traits, and compatibility for the Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Sagittarius horoscope, meaning, personality traits, and compatibility

Have you ever wondered how your zodiac sign affects you?

If you were born between late November and December, you are most likely a Sagittarius, an extrovert who enjoys traveling, but who are they most compatible with?

You are a Sagittarius if your birthday falls between November 23 and December 21.

The other zodiac signs have the following dates:

Jupiter rules Sagittarius, which is a fire sign.

They are the most inquisitive, energetic, and philosophical of all the signs, as well as the most travel-loving.

They have a great sense of humor, enjoy being outside, and thrive on new challenges.

Spontaneity, open-mindedness, adventure, optimism, intellectualism, energy, and generosity are all strengths of the Sagittarius.

* For the most up-to-date readings, check out our horoscopes live blog.

They can, however, be overly outspoken and say things that aren’t always diplomatic, as well as impatient.

Other flaws include rashness and arrogance, as well as inconsistency, boredom, and lack of tact.

A Sagittarius who enjoys travel should find a partner who is equally as spontaneous and enjoys the outdoors.

The term “Zodiac” refers to the 12-division circle of celestial longitude centered on the sun’s path.

The 12 divisions all have the same names as our zodiac signs.

The term zodiac comes from the Latin word zdiacus, which means “circle of animals.”

The zodiac has long been used to predict or echo personality traits.

On March 20, which is the start of the astrological year, astrologers all over the world celebrate their love for the stars.

Gisele Terry, the former president of the International Society of Astrological Research, told Astrology Hub, ”

“Astrology is a truly global language,” says the author.

“We share the same sky.”

The gift of International Astrology Day is sharing both our common and diverse perspectives on how we relate to the stars.”