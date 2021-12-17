Hottest Swim Trunks Moments in Hollywood Hunks in 2021: From KJ Apa to Channing Tatum

From KJ Apa to Channing Tatum, Hollywood’s Hottest Swim Trunks Moments in 2021

Hollywood’s hunks know how to turn up the heat in the summertime.

Celebrities use every opportunity to flaunt their toned bodies, whether they’re at the pool, on vacation, or on a beach trip.

Whether it’s KJ Apa showing off his insanely defined six pack to Us Weekly or Tyler Cameron flaunting his abs to the world on Instagram, there’s no doubt that celebrities enjoy striking a sultry pose in swim trunks.

We’re here for it, to be honest!

While we can sit back, relax, and enjoy the photos, these guys worked hard in the gym to get their bodies in shape for a swimsuit.

Take, for example, Channing Tatum.

The 41-year-old actor has had to get shredded for films like Magic Mike, but he still works out on a regular basis.

The dancer announced that “daddy is finally back” in September 2020 with a sexy shirtless photo after “injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general.”

And he’s been proudly displaying his hard work for the past year, posting one steamy, shirtless photo after another.

In April, he demonstrated that he can look good in a swim cap by photographing himself in a bathing suit in front of a mirror after swimming some laps.

And, surprise, surprise, the crowd erupted in applause.

One follower wrote, “Damn, I’m single now.”

“What a great body,” said another.

On Instagram, Tatum isn’t the only one who gets people’s hearts racing.

Kevin Hart has also proven to be a hottie.

The buff star, who works out with Ron Boss Everline, flaunts his six-pack abs on the beach almost every time he goes — and his 114 million Instagram followers love it.

His followers couldn’t stop commenting on his appearance after he shared a sexy photo in June.

One user commented, “Kev is going to frame this and show his grandkids.”

“Now you know that your grandfather was a STUD,” says the narrator.

Kori Sampson’s swim trunk photos are literally too hot to handle (pun intended! ), so this list is obviously incomplete without him.

The reality star flaunted his abs in front of the camera.

