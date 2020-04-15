House-hunting in Navan? Join us for free brunch bites and essential local insights

ON THE HUNT for your dream home that ticks all of the boxes, from location to design?

Located just 45 minutes from Dublin city via the M3, Navan is an established commuter town – ideal for those looking to live outside the capital while still being within easy access of it.

It’s no wonder, then, that Navan has continued to thrive as an ideal place to live in recent years. More than 30,000 residents enjoy a wealth of amenities, from schools, sports clubs, shopping and much more.

If you’re a first time buyer and want to know even more about the benefits of living in Navan – without all of the fuss that can sometimes bring – we’re here to make things easier.

Join us on Saturday March 21 at 11:30am in Navan’s Solstice Arts Centre for a morning of exclusive tips and expertise.

At Feels Like Home: Navan with Glenveagh Homes and TheJournal.ie, you’ll hear from industry experts on everything you need to know about buying and living in the town. Plus, there’ll be coffee, pastries and brunch bites to enjoy beforehand.

On the morning, there’ll be a panel chat hosted by Bláthnaid Treacy, where you’ll hear from people like:

Ronan McKenna, sales director of Glenveagh Homes, on why Navan should be on every savvy house-hunter’s radar – plus insight on the Help to Buy scheme

on why Navan should be on every savvy house-hunter’s radar – plus insight on the Help to Buy scheme Alan Sweeney, mortgage master with EBS Navan, on the advice you need to help you through the entire mortgage process, from savings to approval

on the advice you need to help you through the entire mortgage process, from savings to approval Raymond Potterton Auctioneers, local estate agent with close to three decades of experience, on how to find the right home for you in Navan – and the community gems to know about

on how to find the right home for you in Navan – and the community gems to know about Paula McCaul, CEO of County Meath Chamber, on why the county is a great place to call ‘home’

The event will close with an audience Q&A and a chance to chat face-to-face with the experts from the panel. In addition, there will be a representative from Cosgrave Solicitors to answer any legal questions, and advice on interiors from House + Garden.

Feels Like Home: Navan with Glenveagh Homes and TheJournal.ie takes place on Sat March 21 at 11:30am at Solstice Arts Centre, Railway St, Dillonsland, Navan, Co Meath, with coffee, pastries and brunch bites served on the morning. Tickets are free but registration is essential – you can register on Eventbrite right here.