‘House of Gucci’: Jared Leto Wants to Do a Prequel With Al Pacino – He’s Conceived of a Poetic Title

Jared Leto wants to do a prequel to ‘House of Gucci’ with Al Pacino and has a poetic title in mind.

One of the year’s most anticipated releases is Gucci House.

It’s on everyone’s mind, and it’s causing a lot of buzz on the awards circuit.

Jared Leto, the star of House of Gucci, wants to make a prequel to the crime drama that would also reintroduce Al Pacino to the story.

He’s given it a poetic title.

Leto was interviewed by SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show (via Entertainment Weekly) about his House of Gucci achievements.

He spoke about the film’s preparation and working with legendary actor Al Pacino.

Leto had a great time working with the legendary actor.

Pacino, on the other hand, didn’t recognize himself at first because of the make-up and prosthetics.

“I came up to him on the first day of set and said, you know, ‘hello,’ and he just kind of brushed me off,” Leto said.

He mistook me for an Italian weirdo attempting to converse with him or obtain his autograph.”

“After two or three times approaching him, someone finally whispered, ‘That’s Paolo, that’s Jared under there,’ and he was like, ‘My son, my son,’ and he fell to the floor,” Leto continued.

He couldn’t believe what he saw.”

“Having that happen with one of the world’s greatest actors was a beautiful gift,” Leto said. “It gave me the faith that if Al can believe in this guy, then we can all.”

“It gave me a confidence boost right away, and I loved working with him.”

Leto has already expressed an interest in reuniting with Pacino, but this time in the world of Gucci.

He believes there is still more to this story to tell.

It’s unclear whether a sequel will be made, but Leto hopes to reprise his role as Paolo in the future.

Leto said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show (via Entertainment Weekly): “I’d love to do a prequel to House of Gucci.”

“We could call it Just the Two of Us.”

His on-screen relationship with Pacino’s Aldo Gucci is clearly referenced in this poetic title.

The father-son relationship was not as friendly as it appeared on set.

Leto wants to tell more about the father and son who lost everything because of Patrizia Reggiani, who is played by Lady…

