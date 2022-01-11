How a 30-second quickie can boost your orgasms and improve your health

In January, three-quarters of us say we need a pick-me-up.

We long for daylight at this time of year, but in the meantime, Yasmin Harisha and Claire Dunwell have compiled a list of ten quick ways to cheer yourself up in under 30 seconds.

The hormone serotonin, which helps to improve mood and reduce anxiety, is abundant in NANAS, our most popular fruit.

The fruit also contains tryptophan, as well as vitamins A and B6 – the latter of which is linked to the same happy hormone.

THE AMINO ACID THEANINE in the drink helps to perk you up.

Theanine, when combined with caffeine, boosts brain activity, mood, and relaxation and well-being while also improving alertness, according to Australian researchers.

If tea isn’t your thing, try the country’s other hot beverage.

Even the smell of coffee helps, as it travels to the emotional center of the brain.

According to one study, the smell of coffee in a room increased people’s happiness by 90%.

The light from a candle sends calming signals to the brain, and the smell, especially when scented, is also beneficial.

“Anything that provides sensory pleasure, such as pleasant smells, connects us with nostalgia,” says psychologist Emma Kenny.

“It’s a ritual that makes us grateful for the present moment and improves our mood.”

A JAPANESE STUDY discovered that chewing gum on a regular basis can help healthy young adults reduce anxiety and improve mood.

It reduces the stress hormone cortisol, which increases blood flow to the brain and releases nervous energy.

It also boosts alertness, but go for sugar-free to save your teeth.

ORGASMS are a half-minute mood booster because they flood the brain with feel-good endorphins that boost health.

The average male and female orgasm lasts ten to 35 seconds, and having more sex means having more orgasms – a quick and surefire way to beat the winter blues.

SINGING stimulates the sacculus, a small organ in the ear that is linked to the pleasure center of the brain.

Singing the chorus of your favorite song activates it, and singing causes deep breathing, which slows the heart rate, increases oxygen levels, and relaxes the brain.

Owners of pets are less likely to be depressed.

Stress can be relieved by stroking, hugging, or simply touching an animal.

“The exchange between cat, dog, and owner – that mutual appreciation,” explains Psychologist Emma, “helps to bring calm and also prevents us from feeling on high alert.”

According to researchers in the United States, brief interactions…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.