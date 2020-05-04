How a man risks his life to help others

For the past 22 years, Dennis Canale has dedicated his life to helping people as a medical nurse at Staten Island University Hospital Northwell Health in New York and as a detective at the NYPD Emergency Service Unit.

As a medical assistant in an advanced intensive care unit, Canale tells Yahoo Life that there’s no way to predict how each day will end in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. “A day when all of our patients get through the day is a big internal celebration,” he says. Canale says it is a “very intense” atmosphere as the number of “quick answers and code blues” has increased in recent months.

While patients remain a top priority, Canale also discusses the importance of ensuring that each patient’s family receives the attention they need and that they are fully committed to caring for their loved ones. With the help of the hospital’s psychiatry and psychology teams, the staff maintain constant communication with the families.

As someone who has witnessed several terrorist events in New York City, Canale has experienced more trauma and loss than most others. Being present at Ground Zero, he compares the coronavirus outbreak to September 11th based on the number of deaths that resulted.

“9/11 was like a big horror movie, it’s like a horror series on a TV show,” he says.

Canale says there is a high level of emotional and physical strain on the front line because they “put so many hours of work into these patients and pull them so often”.

He explains that not only is it difficult to lose patients, but also that his employees are fighting.

“The nurses upstairs spent hours treating these patients, the people who help on the floor, the office workers, the cleaners, the construction staff here, the doctors, the medical assistants … everyone has their time of absence,” he says .

Canale has a unique perspective on how his two jobs play on the same philosophy.

“With the police department … people say,” How do you run for gunfire? How do you run towards collapsing buildings? “You don’t think about yourself … you don’t sit there and have this second thought, this worry. Just like here. Some patients are bad, take the right precautions for PSA and then run right in to do it do what you are trained and qualified to do, ”he explains.

Despite the tragedies that Canale witnessed, he sees some light at the end of the tunnel.

“We definitely feel how the numbers are improving … The number of beds is starting to open, which is good. We’re starting to see fewer ventilators internally, which is positive, ”he says.

