How a Sex Hotline Number Was Inadvertently Included in Don’t Look Up

How a Sex Hotline’s Phone Number Got Into Don’t Look Up by Accident

A phone number attributed to FEMA appears in a scene featuring a fake PSA in the film Don’t Look Up, but in real life, it connects to an active sex hotline.

While you’re at work, don’t look up this number!

Audiences can’t seem to get enough of the disaster comedy Don’t Look Up, and one particular detail in the film is causing quite a stir.

When curious viewers dialed the fictional FEMA 1-800 number shown on-screen, they were shocked to learn that the number actually connects to a sex hotline.

Despite the fact that the X-rated connection seems perfect for the satire, director Adam McKay insists it was “pure accident.”

“We were going to have a line set up for that.”

But we didn’t think of it until the last minute, and we didn’t have enough time to get our own phone number, so that’s just a random phone number,” McKay told Insider.

“We had no intention of it becoming a sex hotline.”

“I have no idea unless it was picked by someone at Netflix or our graphics house and I wasn’t aware,” he added.

“There’s no way,” says the speaker.

That wouldn’t have been their intention.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star as two astronomers desperately trying to warn an apathetic humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth in the much-anticipated film.

The now-famous phone number appears in a scene in which a fake PSA encourages people with comet questions to call.

The filthy dial-up isn’t the only apparent blunder fans have noticed since the film’s December 24 release in theaters and on Netflix.

Ben Köhler (@sightpicture) of TikTok shared a clip from the film that included a few frames of the film’s on-set crew.

“So, hey guys, I was just watching Don’t Look Up,” he said at the December premiere.

Video number 26.

“And at 1:28:10, it appears that you can see the entire film crew standing here for three or four frames.”

While Köhler captioned the clip “oopsy,” McKay later clarified that he meant to leave it in as a tribute to the film’s COVID-compliant production, which necessitated masks, social distancing, and a smaller crew.

McKay retweeted, “Good eye!”

“That blip of the…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

How the Number for a Sex Hotline Accidentally Ended Up in Don’t Look Up