How a Single Drunk Female Is Giving Alcoholism a Never-Before-Seen Perspective

How a Single Drunk Female Is Changing the Face of Alcoholism in a Never-Before-Seen Way

Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy of Single Drunk Female spoke with E! News about the importance of a modern recovery story from a female perspective.

Alcoholism cannot be depicted in a single way.

Single Drunk Female, a new comedy on Freeform, delves deeper into the recovery process.

The series, which stars Sofia Black-D’Elia as Samantha, a 20-something alcoholic, explores what happens when you publicly hit rock bottom and are forced to move back in with your parents.

Samantha is challenged by Alcoholics Anonymous to look at her life and her loved ones in a new light, including her widowed mother Carol (Ally Sheedy).

And, as Black-D’Elia explained in an exclusive interview with E! News, this recovery story is unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

“I believe we don’t often see stories of recovery told from the perspective of younger females,” she said.

“And I believe it can affect anyone at any age and at any point in time.”

And, you know, this is very specific to Simone [Finch], our creator’s real life, and this is when she got sober.”

Single Drunk Female isn’t just about getting sober, according to Black-D’Elia, because it’s “a really specific story.”

“It’s a show about, like, constant reinvention,” she added.

“And it can happen whether or not you’re an addict.

And I believe it is one-of-a-kind, and I hope it makes people feel special as a result.”

“I don’t think it really plays to a, quote unquote, script that anyone has seen before,” Sheedy, who joined her co-star for the interview, said.

Nothing really gets resolved in the end.

It’s all about sifting through the muck on a regular basis.

Isn’t that what life is all about?”

In terms of their characters’ dynamic—Samantha refers to Carol as her “smother” in the trailer—the actresses stressed that a shared loss has put a strain on the mother-daughter duo’s relationship at the start of the series.

Sheedy explained the important backstory by saying, “Sam’s father died.”

“I, Carol, was the one who looked after him while she was off in New York, you know, drinking her way through it, whatever…She just wasn’t there.”

Their characters “lost the person who made their family work,” according to Black-D’Elia, and “they’ve reacted in such completely different ways to that loss…But in a way, they’re the…

