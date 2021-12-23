How ‘And Just Like That’ Sends Stanford Off After Willie Garson Passes Away During Filming

How ‘And Just Like That’ Sends Stanford Off Following Willie Garson’s Death During Filming

And with that, another character from the Sex and the City universe has relocated to another country.

Stanford Blatch, played by Willie Garson, was killed off in And Just Like That on Thursday, December 23, three months after the actor’s death.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) receives word via letter that a long-time friend has relocated to Tokyo to work on the tour of a 17-year-old TikTok celebrity.

“I’ll be in Tokyo by the time you finish reading this.”

The note read, “I couldn’t tell you — not without crying.”

“And you’ve had your fill of crying.”

Stanford left behind Anthony Marantino (Mario Cantone), his husband.

In Thursday’s episode, Anthony told Carrie, “He said he couldn’t bring himself to tell you he was leaving face-to-face after Big died,” referring to the character’s onscreen husband (Chris Noth), who died earlier this month in the premiere.

“Right, and a note is so much more compassionate,” Carrie replied.

“Oh you know Stanny, he hates to disappoint people… in person,” Anthony joked, referring to Stanford’s declaration in another letter that he “wants a divorce.”

After a secret battle with cancer, Garson, who appeared in the first three episodes of And Just Like That, died in September at the age of 57.

Parker, 56, was the only cast member who knew the late actor was ill while they were filming the revival, Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, revealed earlier this month.

“When we were filming, Sarah Jessica was the only one who knew he was sick until things became undeniable, and then we were told,” she told Deadline.

“Fortunately, we were able to shoot with him not only before he got sick, but also afterward, so it was something we could talk about and listen to him about.”

I know that was important to us, and I believe it was also important to him — not to keep it hidden from us.”

In addition to Carrie’s husband dying in the premiere, fans learned that Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, had moved to London and was no longer in contact with Carrie, Miranda, or Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, after the author fired her as her publicist.

“There were never four [characters]in And Just Like That,” says the show’s creator.

