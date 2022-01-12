How Andrew Garfield’s SAG Award nomination for “Deeply Moving” Honors Jonathan Larson’s Life

Andrew Garfield discussed his SAG Award nomination for his role as Jonathan Larson in Netflix’s Tick, Tock… with E! News.

There’s a big bang.

Andrew Garfield is overjoyed to have been nominated for a SAG Award.

The tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick,

On Wednesday, January 10, the Boom star spoke with E! News about his nomination.

12 for his performance as Jonathan Larson, a late playwright.

“The SAG Awards are honoring him and his life and what he stood for,” Andrew explained, “and how he lived his devotion to the art of theater and storytelling.”

“What he sang about was his artist community, who were all going through this terrible AIDS epidemic at the time, as well as the terrible injustices of the Reagan administration and the tragedy that was befalling this community of artists in New York City and around the world,” Andrew continued.

“I feel like this nomination is really just another way of giving Jon more life, because he was a generous, advocate [and]revolutionary artist.”

And I find myself finding more and more breath to sing more of his song while he can’t, which I find deeply moving.”

While the film, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is about Jonathan’s life and death—he wrote the Broadway smash Rent but died suddenly at 35 before seeing it’s success—it’s also about grief and what people can learn from accepting that everyone will die at some point.

“Awareness and acceptance of loss is one of the major experiences Jonathan has in this film,” Andrew explained.

“Awareness of life’s finiteness, of life’s shortness.”

And it’s so painful to accept that—it’s so much easier to pretend that we’re all going to live forever—but I believe that it’s only when you accept that and are confronted with it viscerally that life begins to truly become meaningful in a deeper way.”

“We don’t often talk as openly or honestly about our grief and our losses,” Andrew, whose mother Lynn died in 2019, said, “We don’t often talk as openly or honestly about our grief and our losses.”

It’s been said that talking about our successes and joys is more appealing, but talking about my mother brings me so much joy.

There’s a lot of joy in being a part of a community of consolation.”

…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

How Andrew Garfield’s “Deeply Moving” SAG Awards Nomination Celebrates the Life of Jonathan Larson