How Are Kevin Costner and Tim McGraw’s Characters Related in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’?

How Are Kevin Costner and Tim McGraw’s Characters Related in the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’?

With the prequel 1883, which stars country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the Yellowstone universe is expanding.

The new series will premiere on Paramount(plus) the week before Christmas, and it’s just the first of many projects in the works for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

The flagship Yellowstone series, as fans will recall, tells the story of rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the land that his family has owned for decades.

But what about 1883? What will be the plot of the prequel, and how are McGraw and Costner’s characters related?

It’s been difficult to find out much about 1883.

However, we do know that McGraw and Hill, as well as Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, will star in the series.

He portrays Shea Brennan, a “tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with a tragic past.”

The title of the series alludes to John Dutton’s ancestors’ move to Montana in the late nineteenth century.

“1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” according to a press release.

It’s a somber retelling of Western expansion, as well as an in-depth look at one family’s struggle to find a better life in America’s promised land — Montana.”

James and Margaret Dutton, who were the first members of John Dutton’s family to settle the Montana land that became the Yellowstone Ranch, are played by McGraw and Hill.

The patriarch and matriarch of Yellowstone’s Dutton family, as well as John Dutton’s grandparents, are James and Margaret.

In an Instagram post after the Paramount Network announced the major players in the 1883 cast, Brecken Merrill, who plays John’s grandson Tate on Yellowstone, confirmed the relationship between McGraw and Costner’s characters.

Merrill published a Deadline story with photos of McGraw and Hill.

“Tate’s great great grandpa and grandma!” he wrote in the caption.

McGraw took to social media after Paramount announced they had cast McGraw, Hill, and Elliott in 1883, telling fans he could finally reveal why he was growing out his beard.

He also admitted that he and his wife were “pretty pumped” about the new venture.

“Faith and I are going to be in a movie with Sam Elliott — goodness gracious…

