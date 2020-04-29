How Avril Lavigne Ended Up at Billie Eilish’s 18th Birthday Party

17 SHARES Share Tweet

From idol to friend.

On Tuesday, Avril Lavigne caught up with E! News co-host Scott Tweedie for the latter’s Instagram series, HappE! Hour. During this chat, the “Head Above Water” artist opened up about her friendship with 18-year-old chart topper Billie Eilish.

As E! readers surely know, back in July 2019, the edgy pop veteran attended the “Bad Guy” artist’s concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. It was during this concert that the two artists had a chance to meet and talk. This meeting clearly meant the world to Billie, who later shared a snap from the encounter and wrote, “Thank you for making me what I am.”

However, from what the “Sk8er Boi” rocker exclusively dished to Scott, it’s clear that Avril is equally a fan of Billie’s.

“Her performance was amazing, she was super sweet and she said a lot of kind things about me in her interviews, that she listened to my music and stuff growing up, so it was really cool meeting her,” the 35-year-old singer-songwriter relayed. “She’s awesome, she’s super talented, she’s a sweetheart. Love her!”

And the night was certainly a memorable one for Avril. Not only did Billie’s brother and music producer Finneas reveal that he too was an Avril fan, but she was also invited to the “Bury a Friend” singer’s 18th birthday party.

“She invited me to her 18th birthday and it was fun! Her mom made a cake and it was sweet—no pun intended,” Avril shared. “There was just like a piñata and games, just like a small group of her friends and family. Just like a bunch of fun arcade games and stuff.”

According to Avril, her own 18th birthday was equally chill as she simply played hockey while in New York City.

Following all of this, Avril said she’s still happily rocking “dope girl” Billie’s merchandise.

“That’s the love for each other,” she added.

Billie wasn’t the only person Avril gushed about during her HappE! Hour visit. In fact, the Candian-born performer made sure to give a shout out to the COVID-19 frontline workers.

Recently, Avril released a charity single, “We Are Warriors,” which is a reworked version of her 2019 hit, “Warriors.” Per Avril, she chose to re-record the track as a way to “show my appreciation and gratitude” to those risking their lives amid this pandemic.

“The song is out now and the proceeds are going to Project Hope and the Avril Lavigne Foundation to supply PPE around the world,” she detailed.

Be sure to listen to “We Are Warriors” (out now).

TV keeps getting better. How you watch it does too. With Xfinity X1 you can catch up on all of your favorite shows. Just say your favorite show into the Voice Remote for easy access.