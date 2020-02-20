How Bill Hader Is Making Rachel Bilson “Very Happy”

One of Hollywood’s newest couples is keeping romance alive.

Less than two months after Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes, E! News is learning more about what makes this twosome work.

According to a source, the Hollywood stars are “still going strong.” And while they may not be ones to post excessively on social media or attend countless events together, the pair continues to enjoy spending time together.

“They spent Valentine’s Day weekend in Orange County, Calif. It was a quick getaway, but time for the two of them to be together without any distractions,” our insider exclusively shared with us. “Rachel is very happy dating Bill and is excited about being with him.”

Our source added, “He treats her very well and is hilarious and fun.” What’s not to love?!

Romance rumors between the pair first sparked just before the New Year when the twosome was photographed getting drinks at a Starbucks in Bill’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Another pop culture fan spotted the duo together at a restaurant closer to home in Southern California.

As for how these two met, many can’t forget when Rachel and Bill starred together in the 2013 comedy film The To Do List where things got intimate for the camera.

“It’s like, ‘No, you’re not the hot guy in the movie. You get to have sex with Rachel Bilson but it’s a mercy situation,'” Bill once joked to USA Today.

So what’s next for these two? Only time will tell. For now, we’re absolutely rooting for this special match.

And yes, we may be watching The Lonely Island‘s 2007 digital short “The Shooting AKA Dear Sister” where Bill and his Saturday Night Live co-stars parodied Rachel’s old show The OC.

Ain’t it funny how life changes?!