How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Social Distancing Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Jolie-Pitt kids are back together.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s children Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne have been social distancing together.

“All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits,” a source close to the family tells E! News. On March 20, Yonsei University, the college where the couple’s oldest son Maddox has been studying, announced that it will be extending online classes until mid-April due to coronavirus concerns. Like the college freshman, his younger siblings are also continuing their schooling and extracurriculars online.

“They are keeping up with their schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games and helping cook dinner,” the insider shares, later noting, “It hasn’t been too much of an adjustment since they are used to doing their schoolwork at home.”

The source also added that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne “love” spending time with their parents and getting to be home. “They are having a lot of family time and just hanging out together watching movies.”

Social distancing isn’t the only way that Jolie is giving back during the pandemic. Earlier this week, the Maleficent star donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a non-profit organization that focuses on ending childhood hunger in the United States and around the globe.

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” Jolie said in a statement that was shared with E! News. “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

Jolie isn’t alone in her charitable efforts. On Thursday, Ralph Lauren‘s Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation donated $10 million towards coronavirus relief efforts. Over the weekend, Rihanna also donated $5 million to support global rapid relief efforts through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

See how other stars are giving back to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic here.