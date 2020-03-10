How Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Maintain Their “Strong Bond” and Friendship

When it comes to friendly exes, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk deserve an award for mastering the tricky role.

As the couple continues to raise their daughter out of the spotlight, E! News is learning more about how these famous parents are putting Lea first.

Close to nine months after reports surfaced that the couple had parted ways, a source tells us that these two still share a “strong bond.”

“They are working out how to be single parents and co-parent their daughter together. They both have been working and traveling a lot so there is always scheduling to figure out. They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her,” an insider shared with us. “They also come together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends.”

Our source added, “They both love their daughter more than anything and they come together for her. They are getting along well and everything is very positive. It’s still a transition period and they are trying to figure out how it’s going to work going forward, but they are in a good place.”

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that Bradley and Irina enjoyed lunch together with their daughter at Pier59 Studios in New York City.

And while the pair has tried to keep their relationship private both before and after their split, Irina offered some rare insight into how she was feeling about her breakup in an interview with British Vogue.

“Life after Bradley is definitely reflective,” she shared with the publication. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst—it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

Irina added, “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.”

And while a breakup under the Hollywood lights can understandably be challenging, this supermodel isn’t giving up on love by any means.

“Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course,” she shared in Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”