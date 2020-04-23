How Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s Sleep Schedules Help Them Parent Baby Raddix

Cameron Diaz took to Instagram Live on Wednesday and explained how having a different sleep schedule than Benji Madden has come in handy when it comes to feeding their daughter Raddix.

The 47-year-old actress had been talking with makeup artist Gucci Westman about people’s reliance on one another. She said it’s “why we need tribes” and “why we need somebody who does what we don’t do.” She then cited her routine with her husband as an example.

“Benj goes to bed—he wants to go to bed late. I go to bed early and wake up early. He wants to go to bed and wake up later,” she explained. “That works so well for us as parents because, you know, I can go to bed a few hours earlier, and he does those later feeds and I can go to bed and then I can wake up early and then I’m with her early in the morning and he can sleep. Those things are so valuable. We don’t even think about it. There’s a reason opposites attract. It’s because we need each other.”

The Charlie’s Angels star and the Good Charlotte rocker announced the arrival of their first child back in January.

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the couple wrote in part of an Instagram post.

At the time, Madden and Diaz made it clear they felt a “strong instinct” to protect their baby girl’s privacy.

“So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!!” the dynamic duo added in the post. “Some would even say RAD :).”

Still, the two have given their fans a few small glimpses into their lives as new parents. For instance, during an Instagram Live chat last week, Diaz called motherhood the “best part” of her life.

“I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time,” she said. “I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”

She also spoke a little bit about their nightly routine.

“After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible,” she said. “He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

It looks like Madden is loving life as a dad, too.

“My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude [every day],” he wrote on Instagram back in February. “I feel so lucky. Just wanted to say it out loud!!!”

It sounds like this is one happy family of three.