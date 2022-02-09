How can I buy tickets for the Key Glock Yellow Tape Tour?

Young Dolph’s cousin and mentee, RAPPER Key Glock, has passed away.

He announced his first solo tour on February 8, 2022.

On Tuesday, Key Glock used social media to announce the dates of his upcoming Yellow Tape Tour.

He said on Instagram, “I’ll see you guys real soon!!”

Tickets will go on sale on his personal website on Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m.

The Yellow Tape Tour kicks off in April 2022 and will visit the following cities:

Key Glock, real name Markeyvius LaShun Cathey, was born in Memphis on August 3, 1997.

Key, his cousin through marriage, was signed to the Paper Route Empire label by the late Young Dolph in 2017.

On January 25 of that year, Key released his debut single, Racks Today.

In June of 2017, he dropped his first mixtape.

In 2019, Dolph and Key collaborated on an album called Dum and Dummer.

The duo went on to tour across Europe before bringing the show to America in 2020.

After Dolph’s untimely death in November 2021, Key released Proud, a tribute song to him.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

