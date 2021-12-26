How can I get a free copy of Webtoon x BTS?

Where can I get a free copy of Webtoon x BTS?

WEBTOON is a type of digital comic created in South Korea and designed to be viewed on a smartphone.

Thousands of pieces of original content and stories are available on the website.

The first episode of the new BTS Webtoon series was released on December 24, 2021.

The title of the episode is Jin, a member of the group.

The Webtoon series description reads, “‘At that moment… I was drawn to an unknown force.”

“While we wait for the premiere of 7FATES: CHAKHO, enjoy these teaser episodes, which will be released every day for each member beginning on Christmas!”

The BTS Webtoon series is free to view, and there is no need to create an account to do so.

As of Christmas Day, Jin’s episode had surpassed 97K views.

Webtoon x BTS is classified as fantasy on the website, implying that the comics are fanfiction.

Smeraldo Books released Save Me, a webtoon about the BTS Universe, on January 17, 2019.

As of 2021, the series has received more than 54 million views.

“There are seven boys.

Best pals.

Their fates intertwined through the good times and the bad, as they went their separate ways and suffered greatly as a result,” according to the story description.

“When everything appears to be lost for these boys, one is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help his friends correct the mistakes that led them down this path.

“He’ll do anything to save them,” the description concludes, “but can he? Or is it too late?”

Over 2.2 million people have subscribed to the story, and it has a 9.87 rating.

Hip-Hop Monster and We On: Be The Shield are two other BTS-based Webtoons.

Webtoon is an online platform where creators can post and read fanfiction-like stories. It has thousands of stories and comics.

The Webtoon website states, “We started a whole new way to create stories and opened it up to anyone with a story to tell.”

“We’re always free and available anywhere, at any time.”

Romance, comedy, action, fantasy, and horror are among the genres available.

In 2014, the site expanded to include English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Thai, Indonesian, and Taiwanese, in addition to the original South Korean language.

Webtoon now has millions of daily visitors as a result of its global expansion.

BIGHIT MUSIC issued a “BTS official long vacation notice” announcement on December 5, 2021, via Twitter.

“We’d like to let you know that, following their first extended period of rest in 2019, BTS plans to take a second official extended period of rest after completing their official scheduled events of…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.