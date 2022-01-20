How can I get tickets for John Mayer’s free concert at the Hollywood Palladium?

FANS have been anticipating John Meyer’s upcoming show with bated breath.

To guarantee your spot at the free show, all you have to do is RSVP.

On February 6, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., John Meyer will perform a free show at the Hollywood Palladium.

He’ll be headlining SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series.

To watch John’s free show, go to the SiriusXM and Pandora websites and RSVP ahead of time.

However, it should be noted that, as stated on the website, entry is not guaranteed.

John Mayer, 44, is ecstatic about the SE Silver Sky’s release, praising it for allowing musicians to afford a high-quality instrument.

“It’s been a dream of mine for years to design a guitar that incorporates some of my favorite vintage specifications while maintaining a modern spirit and aesthetic,” he said.

The Silver Sky is my vision of what an electric guitar reboot should look and feel like, after two years of study and refinement.”

“With the SE Silver Sky, PRS has kept the modern design aesthetic, tone, and feel of the original model while making it more accessible to more guitar players, from beginner to professional,” he continued.

“I couldn’t be more pleased.”

At the moment, the SE Silver Sky guitar costs (dollar)849.

On the electric guitar market, this could be considered averagely priced.

You can purchase one of the guitars from any of the following retailers across the United States:

