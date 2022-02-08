How can I get tickets for Keshi’s Hell Heaven tour?

How do I buy tickets for Keshi’s Hell Heaven tour?

Many artists appear to be returning to the stage this year with concerts and tours.

Casey Luong, better known by his stage name keshi, is planning a summer tour in 2022.

The singer-songwriter announced the tour on their official Twitter account on February 7, 2022.

Live Nation will open early access to the ticket sale on February 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

The password for early access is the tour’s name, “hellheaven,” according to the musician.

The general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The tour will kick off in the artist’s home state of Texas on May 11th.

On the HellHeaven Tour, Keshi will make his first stop in Dallas, Texas.

The tour then travels across the south and east coast, stopping in Orlando, Atlanta, New York City, Boston, and other cities.

Keshi’s tour will be just over a month long.

On June 24, HellHeaven will come to a close, making a full circle trip back to Texas.

In addition to Dallas, the tour will visit the following cities in Texas:

For the month of April 2022, Keshi will also be touring Europe.

Keshi released new music just days before the tour announcement.

On February 4, 2022, a single titled TOUCH was released.

The single’s music video had only been released a day before.

The single was such a hit on the day it was released that the star took to Twitter to thank their fans.

“Thank you all, my heart is so full,” keshi wrote.

The artist’s Instagram bio reads, “ALBUM PREORDER AVAILABLE NOW,” which indicates that an album is in the works.

