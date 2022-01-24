How can I get tickets for the Bad Bunny 2022 tour?

How do I purchase tickets for the Bad Bunny 2022 tour?

Before launching his El ltimo Tour Del Mundo (the last tour in the world), BAD Bunny is expanding his tour itinerary for 2022.

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour, a stadium tour by the Puerto Rican singer, will begin in the United States this summer.

On Friday, January 28 at 12 p.m. local time, tickets for Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour will go on sale to the general public at worldshottesttour.com.

Bad Bunny tickets will be available for pre-sale on the artist’s, venue’s, and promoter’s websites.

El ltimo Tour Del Mundo, his previous tour, was announced in the spring of 2021 and quickly sold out, with demand crashing major ticketing websites.

This was one of the first signs of pent-up demand for concerts held after the extended pandemic-related moratorium on large-scale events was lifted.

On August 5, 2022, at Campus Stadium in Orlando, the Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour, presented by Live Nation and CMN, will kick off.

Yankee Stadium in New York, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Fenway Park in Boston are among the 15 stops on the tour’s itinerary.

Bad Bunny will be joined by DJ Alesso on 11 shows in the United States and Diplo on two, including one on September 30 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The tour will visit 14 Latin American cities in October, including the Estadio Velez in Buenos Aires and the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Along with his tour announcement, the Puerto Rican rapper used Instagram Reels to discuss the upcoming release of a new album.

For the third year in a row, according to Billboard, Bad Bunny was the best-selling Latin musician in 2021, as well as the most-streamed artist internationally on Spotify for the second year in a row.

He’s also the first musician to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

With an all-Spanish album, he topped the Billboard 200.

